14-year-old girl among 3 shot along lakefront in Jackson Park

A 14-year-old girl and two other people were shot along the lakefront in Jackson Park on the South Side Monday night, police said.
The three were shot in the 6200 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 10 p.m., Chicago police said. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Two men, 30 and 31, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the leg and back, police said.
The gunman fled on a bicycle, according to the initial investigation, police said.
Earlier the same day, a 15-year-old girl was among five people shot in Humboldt Park. She was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
No one was in custody for either shooting.
Violent Father's Day weekend in Chicago ends with at least 25 people shot in five hours early Monday
