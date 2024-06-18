3 shot, 1 fatally, during argument inside Back of the Yards home
Two people opened fire around 1:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Princeton Avenue and struck one person in the leg, a 60-year-old man in the arm and a 37-year-old man in the body, according to Chicago police.
One person was killed and two others were wounded when an argument led to a shooting in a Back of the Yards home early Tuesday, police said.
Two people opened fire around 1:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Princeton Avenue and struck one person in the leg, a 60-year-old man in the arm and a 37-year-old man in the body, according to Chicago police.
The person hit in the leg was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. The 60-year-old man was in good condition at the same hospital. The 37-year-old man was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.
No one was in custody.
Violent Father's Day weekend in Chicago ends with at least 25 people shot in five hours early Monday
The Latest
Divorced man seems to be into his single co-worker, who is not interested.
The Cubs president of baseball operations has been working the phones, but don’t expect a savior to walk in the door anytime soon.
Nearly 490,000 spouses of U.S. citizens will have an opportunity to apply for a ‘parole in place’ program that would shield them from deportations and offer them work permits if they have lived in the country for at least 10 years.
The White Sox are in an enviable position to seek upgrades at multiple positions in exchange for trading a wide spectrum of movable parts that likely won’t be a part of their current rebuilding program.