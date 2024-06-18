The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Crime Back of the Yards

3 shot, 1 fatally, during argument inside Back of the Yards home

Two people opened fire around 1:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Princeton Avenue and struck one person in the leg, a 60-year-old man in the arm and a 37-year-old man in the body, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and two others were wounded when an argument led to a shooting in a Back of the Yards home early Tuesday, police said.

The person hit in the leg was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. The 60-year-old man was in good condition at the same hospital. The 37-year-old man was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody.

