1 killed, 1 wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Woodlawn early Thursday, police said.

The two men were in the 700 block of East 67th Street just after midnight when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police. Both victims, a man in his 30s and a 36-year-old man, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead and the 36-year-old man was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.