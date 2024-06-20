Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was shot to death Thursday evening in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 6:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 46th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.