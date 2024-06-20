The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Crime

Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting

The 19-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 6:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 46th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Chicago Police logo

Chicago Police Department

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death Thursday evening in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 6:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 46th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Person of interest in custody in shooting that killed 7-year-old boy on Near West Side
Highland Park parade shooting suspect expected to change plea, prosecutors say
Man found fatally shot in Ashburn
2 men shot, 1 fatally in Lower West Side
Food delivery driver dies days after Englewood shooting
Retired Chicago police officer who was ordained preacher killed on West Side: 'He was the kindest man you knew'
The Latest
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
White Sox lose for 15th time after leading in seventh inning
Pen allows four in seventh, Flexen’s strong start wasted in Astros’ 5-3 win.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Halsted Landing
Housing & development
Sterling Bay Lincoln Park, Halsted Landing projects advance through Chicago Plan Commission
Sterling Bay’s Lincoln Park project has drawn criticism from local Ald. Scott Waguespack for its height and parking but it still cleared the Chicago Plan Commission on Thursday.
By Abby Miller
 
7ef1_x443_0919_9.jpg
Crime
Person of interest in custody in shooting that killed 7-year-old boy on Near West Side
Jai’mani Amir Rivera was fatally shot about 3 p.m. Tuesday near his home in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
By Kade Heather
 
The Sky's Angel Reese boxes out during the game against the Dallas Wings on June 20, 2024 at the Wintrust Arena
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Angel Reese makes WNBA history as first rookie with seven consecutive double doubles
As the Sky snap four-game losing skid, Reese finished with 16 points, 18 rebounds — 10 on the defensive glass — three assists and two steals against the Wings on Thursday afternoon.
By Annie Costabile
 
Below view of group of teenagers using smart phone at high school.
Columnists
Phone hex: Children need a breather from their devices, social media
If we had any sense as a culture, we’d recognize that putting smartphones in the hands of children and adolescents makes about as much sense as handing out whiskey sours in the school cafeteria.
By Gene Lyons
 