Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
The 19-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 6:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 46th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
No arrests were made.
