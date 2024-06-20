Woman killed, another wounded in Bronzeville

One woman was killed and another was wounded in Bronzeville Wednesday night, police said.
The women, ages 20 and 22, were in the 600 block of East 31st Street when someone fired shots around 10 p.m., according to Chicago police.
The older woman was taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center with three gunshot wounds to the chest. She died at the hospital.
The younger woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the thigh in good condition.
No one was in custody.
