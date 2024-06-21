1 killed in Ashburn hit-and-run

Police are looking for suspects in a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night in Ashburn.

A black SUV southbound on Kedzie Avenue collided with a white sedan westbound on 83rd Street just before midnight Thursday, according to Chicago police.

An unidentified man in the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three men in the SUV got out of the car and fled the scene. Chicago police found one of the men and are looking for the other two.

No one else was injured. Area One detectives are investigating.