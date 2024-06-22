Man critically injured in Marquette Park shooting

A man was in critical condition after a shooting in Marquette Park on Saturday night, according to police.

A man, 29, was in the 3500 block of West 73rd Street at 8:09 p.m. when two men approached him and shot at him with handguns, police said. The man was shot in the back, buttocks and arm, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No one is in custody.