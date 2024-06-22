The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Teen shot, killed in Englewood

A 16-year-old boy got into a 'verbal altercation' with someone in the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue about 6:38 p.m. Saturday, police say. The other person then shot him in the chest and legs with a handgun.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CrimeScene-LCN-040213-1.jpg

In the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue about 6:38 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was in a “verbal altercation” with someone who then shot him in the chest and legs with a handgun, police said.

Sun-Times file

A teen was shot and killed in Englewood on Saturday, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy got into a “verbal altercation” with someone In the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue about 6:38 p.m., with someone who then shot him in the chest and legs with a handgun, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

No one is in custody.

