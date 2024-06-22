Teen shot, killed in Englewood
A 16-year-old boy got into a ‘verbal altercation’ with someone in the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue about 6:38 p.m. Saturday, police say. The other person then shot him in the chest and legs with a handgun.
A 16-year-old boy got into a “verbal altercation” with someone In the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue about 6:38 p.m., with someone who then shot him in the chest and legs with a handgun, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died.
No one is in custody.
