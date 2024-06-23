Man fatally shot in Rogers Park

A man was shot and killed early Monday in Rogers Park.

The 45-year-old was standing just after midnight in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been reported.