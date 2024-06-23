The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Crime Chicago

Man fatally shot in Rogers Park

The man, 45, was shot early Monday in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Rogers Park
crime-scene-general-1-e1555235391439.jpg

A man was shot and killed early Monday in Rogers Park.

The 45-year-old was standing just after midnight in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been reported.

Next Up In Crime
2 men found shot to death inside car in West Pullman
ATF, DEA and FBI see number of new prosecutions fall in Chicago since COVID-19 pandemic
Man critically injured in Marquette Park shooting
Teen shot, killed in Englewood
Pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked Loop roadway are arrested
Man shot to death in Little Village
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
5 cafeterías latinas independientes que sirven café, bocadillos y hospitalidad de calidad
Algunos empresarios están llenando los vacíos existentes en comunidades que no cuentan con una cadena de café que ofrezca bebidas y comidas especiales.
By Ambar Colón
 
CREDIT_Chicago Red Stars_Matt J Wood_1.jpg
Red Stars
Red Stars defender Sam Staab relishes first appearances for national team
Despite her résumé that includes a 2021 NWSL title and a 2023 NWSL Best XI First Team nod, Staab, 27, never got a chance to take the field for the U.S. women’s national team until earlier this month.
By Brian Sandalow
 
696721908-69523535.jpg
The Watchdogs
ATF, DEA and FBI see number of new prosecutions fall in Chicago since COVID-19 pandemic
Those agencies are expected to have big declines in the number of cases federal prosecutors approve in the 2024 fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, according to a federal court tracking program affiliated with Syracuse University.
By Frank Main
 
Screen Shot 2024-06-19 at 11.36.27 PM.png
Cubs
The Athletics' Mason Miller: A sight of relief
The young and talented reliever could be just what the Cubs need, if they can make a solid trade offer.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks offseason preview: Another busy draft, active free-agency window lie ahead
The Hawks own eight picks entering the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday, including second and 18th overall. Then they’ll turn their attention toward free agency, which starts two days later.
By Ben Pope
 