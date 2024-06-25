The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
4 men charged in attack on Barraco’s Pizza employees

Four 20-year-old men from the western suburbs are accused of battering four employees around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Barraco’s Pizza in Mount Greenwood.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-06-25 at 5.12.41 PM.png

Four men are charged with multiple felonies following the beating of four employees at Barraco’s Pizza in Mount Greenwood on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Google Maps

Four men are charged with multiple felonies following the early Sunday beating of four employees at Barraco’s Pizza in Mount Greenwood.

Officers were called about 1:35 a.m. to the Barraco’s at 3047 W. 111th St., for a report of a fight, according to Chicago police and court documents.

Four 20-year-old men are accused of punching four employees, ages 20, 28, 45 and 61. The 61-year-old man was punched several times in his head and knocked to the floor. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated for a head injury, court documents stated.

@alyssa.barraco My 60 year old uncle was attacked this weekend by 4 college students on the Southside of Chicago @DePauw U @UofAlabama @University of Dayton @FOX 32 Chicago @WGN News Chicago ♬ original sound - alyssa.barraco

The four men were arrested shortly after the attack near the restaurant, authorities said. They were identified as Andrew Fedyk of La Grange Park; Harry Kenny of Glen Ellyn; Frank Paris of River Forest; and John Powers IV of Oak Park.

Screenshot 2024-06-25 at 5.41.43 PM.png

Top row (left to right): Andrew Fedyk, 20, of LaGrange Park and Harry Kenny, 20, of Glen Ellyn. Bottom row (left to right): Frank Parris, 20, of River Forest and John Powers IV, 20, of Oak Park.

Chicago Police Department

They are charged with four counts of aggravated battery in a public place and one count each of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery of a person 60 years or older.

Paris also faces a count of robbery for allegedly stealing a victim’s hat, and Powers faces an additional count of aggravated battery by strangulation.

All four defendants were ordered released from custody during a detention hearing Tuesday.

Their next court dates is July 1.

