Man accused of assaulting State's Attorney Kim Foxx ordered placed on electronic monitoring

A Flossmoor man accused of throwing a liquid in the face of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and driving his truck toward her last week was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet on Tuesday.

William Swetz, 34, was released from custody after appearing in court Sunday on aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges. He was ordered to have no contact with Foxx.

But Swetz was back in court Tuesday morning after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video driving past Foxx’s home after his Sunday court appearance, according to court records. The judge on Tuesday ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The attack happened Friday as Foxx was walking in the 800 block of Sterling Avenue in the south suburb, Flossmoor police said.

Swetz, 34, was sitting in the driver’s seat of his GMC truck when he “tossed a brown liquid substance from a drink cup onto the face of the victim,” a police report states.

Swetz also put the truck in reverse and “accelerated towards the victim, Kimberly Foxx,” according to the report.

Foxx “was forced to step off of the road onto the parkway grass due to her fear of being struck,” according to court documents.

Swetz is due back in court July 19.