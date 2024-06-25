The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Man fatally shot in Washington Heights

The man, 18, was in a car in the 9200 block of South Green Street about 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot multiple times, police said. He died at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in Washington Heights.

The 18-year-old was in the 9200 block of South Green Street about 3 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

