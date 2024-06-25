Man fatally shot in Washington Heights

A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in Washington Heights.
The 18-year-old was in the 9200 block of South Green Street about 3 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
While many chefs know they need to take better care of themselves, finding the time and energy to do so after a long shift on their feet can be challenging. But that’s slowly changing.
“This is an exhibit that reflects who I am, and I’m a complex person,” Csicsko told the Sun-Times.
Mientras Chicago lidiaba con la escasez de camas, Toronto también se enfrentaba a una crisis de albergues ante el aumento de personas que buscan asilo en Canadá.
Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas finally seems ready to climb down the hill of continuity that he spent the last few seasons dying on.
The plea deal, if it’s accepted by Judge Victoria Rossetti, could bring closure to the criminal case against Robert Crimo III sooner than expected.