Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham

A 47-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Carpenter Street about 3:15 p.m. when he was shot in the back, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 8700 block of South Carpenter Street.

A man was shot to death Tuesday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 47-year-old was near a sidewalk about 3:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Carpenter Street when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

