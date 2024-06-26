Woman found dead in Grand Crossing, police investigating homicide

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The unidentified woman was found unresponsive in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue just after 8 a.m. She was dead on the scene, according to Chicago police.
The cause of her death was not immediately known but an autopsy was scheduled, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Donald Trump could become president again, prompting a retired law professor to ask whether Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan should bow out to ensure President Biden names their successors.
If the ailing man precedes her in death, his wife would rather tell the truth than repeat his many tall tales.
Shirin polo is Persian white rice bejeweled with saffron, orange peel marmalade, pistachio, shredded carrots, golden raisins and Persian barberry.
CPS dropping school police officers didn't change students, teachers feeling safe, U of C study reveals
The University of Chicago analysis released Wednesday found a reduction in high-level discipline infractions at schools that had gotten rid of cops, and that Black students were more likely to have officers in their schools than other racial groups.
Hendricks reaches 10 years of service time on Wednesday.