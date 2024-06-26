Woman found dead in Grand Crossing, police investigating homicide

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The unidentified woman was found unresponsive in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue just after 8 a.m. She was dead on the scene, according to Chicago police.

The cause of her death was not immediately known but an autopsy was scheduled, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.