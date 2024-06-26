The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Crime News Greater Grand Crossing

Woman found dead in Grand Crossing, police investigating homicide

The woman was found unresponsive and was dead on the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman found dead in Grand Crossing, police investigating homicide
CPD-01.JPG

The woman was found dead about 8:10 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Sun-Times fie photo

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The unidentified woman was found unresponsive in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue just after 8 a.m. She was dead on the scene, according to Chicago police.

The cause of her death was not immediately known but an autopsy was scheduled, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

