Boy, 15, critically wounded in Austin shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot just before 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lavergne Avenue found the boy with a gunshot wound and a graze wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.