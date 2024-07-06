Boy, 15, critically wounded in Austin shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday in Austin on the West Side.
Officers responding to a call of a person shot just before 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lavergne Avenue found the boy with a gunshot wound and a graze wound to the chest, Chicago police said.
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.
Chicago's restaurant scene is known worldwide. To keep it thriving, city must bring down burglaries.
Prosecutors tried to bolster Chicago police corruption case by citing broader misconduct but won't file more charges
The Latest
Landau’s partnership with James Cameron led to three Oscar nominations and a best picture win for 1997’s “Titanic.” Together the pair account for some of the biggest blockbusters in movie history, including “Avatar” and its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
She had a 37-year run at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Mount Greenwood, where she led the theater program, eventually going on to create the 99th Street Summer Theatre Festival, a children’s summer camp and other programming.
The defenseman drafted No. 2 overall will officially turn pro for the 2024-25 season. He will likely end up starting the season with Rockford in the AHL.
For 45 minutes, the 87-year-old blues guitarist ripped through solos, cracked jokes and flashed a bright smile throughout his Saturday afternoon set.
On Thursday, the Sky practiced at the Storm’s state-of-the-art center for basketball performance. The provisions highlighted how much the Sky are lacking with their current setup at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield.