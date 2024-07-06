The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Austin shooting

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Lavergne Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-07-06 at 9.02.02 PM.png

The 100 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Austin.

Scott Stewart/Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot just before 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lavergne Avenue found the boy with a gunshot wound and a graze wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

