Man killed in exchange of gunfire in South Shore

A man died in an exchange of gunfire Saturday night in South Shore.

The 25-year-old was walking on train tracks about 8:50 p.m. near the 1700 block of East 71st Street when two people approached him and exchanged gunfire with him, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.