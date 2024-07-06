Man killed in exchange of gunfire in South Shore
The man, 25, was walking on train tracks about 8:50 p.m. near the 1700 block of East 71st Street when two people approached him and they exchanged gunfire, police said.
The 25-year-old was walking on train tracks about 8:50 p.m. near the 1700 block of East 71st Street when two people approached him and exchanged gunfire with him, Chicago police said.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
