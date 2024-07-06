The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in exchange of gunfire in South Shore

The man, 25, was walking on train tracks about 8:50 p.m. near the 1700 block of East 71st Street when two people approached him and they exchanged gunfire, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in exchange of gunfire in South Shore
crime-scene-e1537396861680.png

The 1700 block of East 71st Street.

Google Maps

A man died in an exchange of gunfire Saturday night in South Shore.

The 25-year-old was walking on train tracks about 8:50 p.m. near the 1700 block of East 71st Street when two people approached him and exchanged gunfire with him, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
14 killed, 69 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Austin shooting
Teen boy beaten, hit by car in Norwood Park
Evanston Fire Department recovers body potentially matching missing swimmer
Chicago's restaurant scene is known worldwide. To keep it thriving, city must bring down burglaries.
Prosecutors tried to bolster Chicago police corruption case by citing broader misconduct but won't file more charges
The Latest
Los Angeles Angels v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs punchless, hapless in shutout loss to Angels
Tyler Anderson struck out 10 and walked none in eight innings, needing just 98 pitches. He benefitted from numerous quick at-bats and at one point retired 13 consecutive hitters.
By Brian Sandalow
 
NASCARMUSIC1-070724-4.jpg
Music
The Black Keys shift in to high gear for rousing set at NASCAR Chicago
“We’re just trying to get louder than those race cars,” Dan Auerbach declared to a cheering crowd.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
Police lights.
Crime
Teen boy beaten, hit by car in Norwood Park
A 16-year-old boy was hit by a car and beaten about 11:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Gregory Street. He is hospitalized in critical condition with punctured lungs and a broken jaw.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jon Landau
Jon Landau, Oscar-winning 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' producer, dies at 63
Landau’s partnership with James Cameron led to three Oscar nominations and a best picture win for 1997’s “Titanic.” Together the pair account for some of the biggest blockbusters in movie history, including “Avatar” and its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
By ANTHONY McCARTNEY, Associated Press Entertainment Writer
 
IMG_8686.jpg
Obituaries
Patricia Haynes, who for years ran Mother McAuley High School theater program, dead at 74
She had a 37-year run at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Mount Greenwood, where she led the theater program, eventually going on to create the 99th Street Summer Theatre Festival, a children’s summer camp and other programming.
By Violet Miller
 