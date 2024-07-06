Teen boy beaten, hit by car in Norwood Park
A 16-year-old boy was hit by a car and beaten about 11:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Gregory Street. He is hospitalized in critical condition with punctured lungs and a broken jaw.
A 16-year-old boy was beaten then struck by a car Friday night in Norwood Park on the Far Northwest Side.
He was on the street about 11:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Gregory Street when a group of people approached the boy and started beating him, according to Chicago police.
The group got into a white sedan and hit the boy with the car before fleeing, police said.
The boy suffered punctured lungs and a broken jaw, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was listed in critical condition.
No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
