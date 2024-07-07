4 wounded in Douglas shootout
Around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, a white truck approached a group of people on the street in the 3700 block of South State Street when there was an exchange of gunfire, Chicago police said.
Around 3:25 a.m., a white truck approached a group of people on the street in the 3700 block of South State Street when there was an exchange of gunfire, Chicago police said.
A 41-year-old man was shot in the lower back and in critical condition, police said.
A second man, 31, was shot in the abdomen and left hip and was also in critical condition, police said.
A 35-year-old woman, shot in the buttocks, was listed in good condition, authorities said.
A third man, 30, was shot in the left thigh and also listed in good condition, police said.
All four were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said.
No one was in custody.
