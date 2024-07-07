The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Driver found shot to death in Englewood

About 11:55 p.m. Saturday, the driver, a 25-year-old man, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso after he struck a viaduct in the 5800 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Yellow crime tape is stretched across a darkened background.

A man was shot to death July 6, 2024, on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A driver was found shot to death Saturday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:55 p.m., the driver, a 25-year-old man, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso after he struck a viaduct in the 5800 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

