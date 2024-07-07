Driver found shot to death in Englewood
About 11:55 p.m. Saturday, the driver, a 25-year-old man, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso after he struck a viaduct in the 5800 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
