Man killed, woman wounded in Near South Side shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday night on the Near South Side.

About 11:15 p.m., the man and woman, 26 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East 21st Street when a white SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot multiple times and he taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died, police said. The woman was shot in the left leg and taken to the same hospital where she was in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.