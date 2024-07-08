1 dead, 5 hurt in DUI crash in Cicero

A Chicago man has been charged in a crash that killed a man and wounded four others in suburban Cicero on Friday.

Raul Pedroza, 31, was speeding when he lost control of his Toyota and veered into oncoming traffic — hitting a Mazda head-on in the 5200 block of West 16th Street about 12:15 a.m., the Cicero Police Department said.

The Toyota rolled over and Pedroza and a passenger in his car were taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Mazda, Fernando Calderon, 30, also of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Calderon’s three passengers were critically injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Detectives found that Pedroza’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Pedroza was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.

He is still hospitalized and awaiting a detention hearing.

