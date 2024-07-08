The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 8, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

1 dead, 5 hurt in DUI crash in Cicero

Police say Raul Pedroza, 31, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his car and veered into oncoming traffic — hitting a Mazda head-on early Friday. One person was killed and five people hurt.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting July 8, 2020, in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue.

The 5200 block of West 16th Street in Cicero.

Google Maps

A Chicago man has been charged in a crash that killed a man and wounded four others in suburban Cicero on Friday.

Raul Pedroza, 31, was speeding when he lost control of his Toyota and veered into oncoming traffic — hitting a Mazda head-on in the 5200 block of West 16th Street about 12:15 a.m., the Cicero Police Department said.

The Toyota rolled over and Pedroza and a passenger in his car were taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Mazda, Fernando Calderon, 30, also of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Calderon’s three passengers were critically injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Detectives found that Pedroza’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Pedroza was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.

He is still hospitalized and awaiting a detention hearing.

