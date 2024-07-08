Man shot to death on Austin kitchen floor

A man was found shot to death on a kitchen floor late Sunday night in Austin on the West Side.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue and found Melvin Hill, 36, on the kitchen floor bleeding and unresponsive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Hill, of the same block on Central, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.