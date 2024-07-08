The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 8, 2024
Crime News

Man shot to death on Austin kitchen floor

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue and found Melvin Hill, 36, on the kitchen floor bleeding and unresponsive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death on Austin kitchen floor
CPD-02.JPG

A man was shot and killed July 7, 2024 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death on a kitchen floor late Sunday night in Austin on the West Side.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue and found Melvin Hill, 36, on the kitchen floor bleeding and unresponsive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Hill, of the same block on Central, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed, 16-year-old boy hurt in Chatham shooting
19 killed, 85 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Man shot, wounded in Washington Park
Man hurt in West Pullman shooting
Woman dead, man in custody in Naperville stabbing
4 wounded in Douglas shootout
The Latest
FILE - With protesters in the audience, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun arrives at a Senate subcommittee hearing to answer to lawmakers about troubles at the aircraft manufacturer. Ike Riffel , a California father whose two sons, died in 2019 when a Boeing 737 Max jetliner crashed in Ethiopia, fears that instead of putting Boeing on trial, the government will offer the company another shot at corporate probation through a legal document called a deferred prosecution agreement, or DPA. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ORG XMIT: NYPM511
Business
Boeing accepts a plea deal to avoid a criminal trial over 737 Max crashes, Justice Department says
The plea deal would require Boeing to pay a $243.6 million fine and invest at least $455 million in its compliance and safety programs. An independent monitor would oversee its safety and quality procedures for three years. A federal judge would have to approve the agreement.
By Associated Press
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m going stir crazy as my retired husband watches news 24/7
He said he was going to spend his golden years enjoying TV and that’s what he’s doing, despite living in a beautiful coastal area with much to explore.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgianicols1215-e1450839352462-65.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 8, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
19 killed, 85 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Of those shot, 24 were in mass shootings in Greater Grand Crossing, the Near West Side, Douglas and Austin.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Construction crew concrete barrier Balbo Drive NASCAR Chicago Street Race Grant Park
Chicago
Streets reopen after NASCAR's Chicago event wraps up
The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to reopen Monday at 6 a.m., and the southbound section is on track to reopen Tuesday night, city officials say. The last of the road closures will be cleared July 18.
By Sun-Times Wire
 