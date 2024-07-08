Man shot to death on Austin kitchen floor
Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue and found Melvin Hill, 36, on the kitchen floor bleeding and unresponsive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A man was found shot to death on a kitchen floor late Sunday night in Austin on the West Side.
Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue and found Melvin Hill, 36, on the kitchen floor bleeding and unresponsive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Hill, of the same block on Central, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The plea deal would require Boeing to pay a $243.6 million fine and invest at least $455 million in its compliance and safety programs. An independent monitor would oversee its safety and quality procedures for three years. A federal judge would have to approve the agreement.
He said he was going to spend his golden years enjoying TV and that’s what he’s doing, despite living in a beautiful coastal area with much to explore.
Of those shot, 24 were in mass shootings in Greater Grand Crossing, the Near West Side, Douglas and Austin.
The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to reopen Monday at 6 a.m., and the southbound section is on track to reopen Tuesday night, city officials say. The last of the road closures will be cleared July 18.