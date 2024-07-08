The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 8, 2024
Crime News Chatham

Man killed, 16-year-old boy hurt in Chatham shooting

About 11:50 p.m., two teens, 18 and 16, were arguing with someone in the 700 block of East 89th Place when the person opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, 16-year-old boy hurt in Chatham shooting
CPD-06.JPG

A man was killed and a teen boy wounded in a shooting July 7, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Chatham on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., two teens, 18 and 16, were arguing with someone in the 700 block of East 89th Place when the person opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the chest and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said.

The teen boy was shot in the left and right thigh and he was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Boeing accepts a plea deal to avoid a criminal trial over 737 Max crashes, Justice Department says
Man shot to death on Austin kitchen floor
19 killed, 85 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Man shot, wounded in Washington Park
Man hurt in West Pullman shooting
Woman dead, man in custody in Naperville stabbing
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m going stir crazy as my retired husband watches news 24/7
He said he was going to spend his golden years enjoying TV and that’s what he’s doing, despite living in a beautiful coastal area with much to explore.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgianicols1215-e1450839352462-65.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 8, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
FILE - With protesters in the audience, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun arrives at a Senate subcommittee hearing to answer to lawmakers about troubles at the aircraft manufacturer. Ike Riffel , a California father whose two sons, died in 2019 when a Boeing 737 Max jetliner crashed in Ethiopia, fears that instead of putting Boeing on trial, the government will offer the company another shot at corporate probation through a legal document called a deferred prosecution agreement, or DPA. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ORG XMIT: NYPM511
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Chennedy Carter gets nod from Sue Bird in a resurfaced livestream
Sunday, Carter miled as she recalled the game in which she said she dropped 34 points with Bird defending her. During the bubble season in Bradenton, Florida — Carter’s rookie year — she scored a career-high 35 points against Bird’s Storm.
By Annie Costabile
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
19 killed, 85 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Of those shot, 24 were in mass shootings in Greater Grand Crossing, the Near West Side, Douglas and Austin.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Construction crew concrete barrier Balbo Drive NASCAR Chicago Street Race Grant Park
Chicago
Streets reopen after NASCAR's Chicago event wraps up
The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to reopen Monday at 6 a.m., and the southbound section is on track to reopen Tuesday night, city officials say. The last of the road closures will be cleared July 18.
By Sun-Times Wire
 