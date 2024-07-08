Man killed, 16-year-old boy hurt in Chatham shooting

A man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Chatham on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., two teens, 18 and 16, were arguing with someone in the 700 block of East 89th Place when the person opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the chest and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said.

The teen boy was shot in the left and right thigh and he was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.