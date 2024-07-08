Mayor hardens stand on gun violence after more than 100 people shot in Chicago during long holiday weekend

A “heartbroken” Mayor Brandon Johnson struck an unfamiliar tone Monday on the heels of a brutal Fourth of July weekend, taking a tough-on-crime stand as he vowed to hold gunmen accountable and decried the toll of Chicago’s pervasive gun violence.

“We are here to say emphatically that this is enough. It’s enough. When this reckless violence ravages across our city at this magnitude, we are losing a piece of the soul of Chicago. It deeply pains me to admit that, but it is true,” Johnson told reporters at Public Safety Headquarters, flanked by Police Supt. Larry Snelling and other officials.

“But I will not stand idly by. We will not be passive in this moment,” he added. “We need to ensure that we are holding every single individual accountable for the pain and trauma and the torment that they have caused in this city. There will be consequences for the violence. We will not let criminal activity ruin and harm our city.”

More than 100 people wounded in shootings across the city throughout the long holiday weekend, and at least 19 of those shooting victims have died. The mayor insisted the victims “are not just numbers on pages” but “our fellow Chicagoans” whose lives were lost or upended by the violence.

And while the mayor also struck his familiar theme about the need to reverse “generations of disinvestment and deep disenfranchisement in the exact communities where so much of the violence has taken place,” he didn’t stop there.

There were no more excuses for the perpetrators, ot after a mass shooting in Greater Grand Crossing — one of four mass shootings over the weekend.

That attack on a home In Greater Grand Crossing killed an 8-year-old boy and two women and wounded two other children.

The mayor was out of town Thursday evening but joined Snelling Friday to canvas the block where that attack occurred.

“It’s a choice to kill women, a choice to kill children, a choice to kill the elderly,” Johnson noted. “These are choices that the offenders made ... . And I’m here to say emphatically that we have had enough of it.”

The mayor pleaded for help from other officials, noting that he has asked federal authorities “to respond to the mass shootings in the city of Chicago … just like they do in other places in this country.” But he also called on city residents “to step up to say that we’ve had enough [and] to step up and stop this vicious cycle of violence.”

As of Monday morning, there had been no arrests in any of the weekend’s fatal shootings. Snelling could not provide updates on any investigations, but said detectives were “working really hard on these cases, especially these ones that are involving children.”

Snelling, like Johnson, called for aggressive action against those involved in these attacks.

“We have to really stop and think about the mindset of someone who will shoot a child, a helpless child, and unarmed mother, and think that that’s okay and go about their days,” Snelling said. “Those people have to be taken off the street, they have to be put away.”

Ten of the shootings were in the Austin police district on the West Side, where Johnson lives. He acknowledged hearing at least some of those gunshots.

“We’ve got to hold people accountable. But, you know what my ultimate goal is? It’s to transform this city so we cut off the pipeline of boys between the ages of 10 and 19 being either victims or the perpetrators” of violence.

A former Chicago Public Schools teacher, Johnson said he knows one thing about Chicago has never changed and never will: “Somebody always knows something about somebody” who is responsible for committing violent crime.

“It is a matter of life and death. Step up. Say something. In fact, if you know that there are wayward youth who have lost their way, snatch ‘em up. We have opportunities for them,” the mayor said.

“I’m so sick and tired of losing Black boys to violence in this city. It grieves me fiercely. I’ve got a 16-year-old and a 12-year-old. ... I never want to experience the pain of having to bury one — and no one should either.”

He recalled an earlier shooting in which he and his wife fell to the ground and crawled to their children’s room as the kids screamed in terror. “We’re just hoping we’re not the headline,” he recalled. “And it can’t be that way.”

“It is personal,” Johnson said.

Chicago police will open an Emergency Assistance Center near the scene of a mass shooting that left 8 people wounded over the weekend. The center will open Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fresco Park, 1312 S Racine Ave for any Chicagoan who has been affected by gun violence.

With the eyes of the world turning to Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention, Snelling said the department has separate plans to secure the convention and respond to protests and to handle neighborhood gun violence.

Snelling noted that Chicago has recently seen demonstrations that haven’t resulted in “violent clashes with protesters. “We’ve had our dust-ups,” he acknowledged, “but nothing that made national news.”

Some officers are training specifically for large-scale protests and potential unrest, Snelling said. At the same time, department officials are creating a separate plan “to make sure that we’re not pulling resources that are necessary to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

His comments came after two violent weekend in which police resources were stretched thin by the annual Pride Parade and this weekend’s NASCAR race downtown. Some officers had their days off canceled over both weekends, continuing a controversial practice that Snelling has vowed to curtail.

On Monday, he said the number of days off that have been canceled are down significantly under his watch.

“It’s not canceling days off just to cancel days off,” he said. “It’s to make sure that our officers have enough manpower out there to deal with the situation at hand, and make sure that they keep down the violence.

“It keeps them safe, it keeps everyone around them safe, it keeps the city safe.”

Given that the convention is headed here, Johnson also appealed to the state and federal governments for more crime-fighting help. The feds, he said, must stop the flow of illegal guns and provide more money for victim support, as well as what he called “boots on the ground,” such as violence interrupters.

“Remember the mass shooting that happened in Highland Park and all of the services that they got? That’s what we’re asking for. That’s all,” the mayor said.

“What other suburban places get around the country when mass shootings happen like that, we’re just simply saying that Chicago deserves that as well.”

Given the violence that unfolded on the streets of Chicago during the four-day holiday weekend, Johnson was asked whether it makes sense to have the NASCAR street race that same weekend next year — though the city’s contract with NASCAR locks that date in for at least one more year, with two option years after that.

“Those were dates that we inherited,” Johnson said. “We will continue to assess how this particular weekend for NASCAR … best benefits the people of Chicago.”

After last year’s inaugural street race, Johnson renegotiated the contract he inherited to require NASCAR to pay the city $2 million to cover the cost of police overtime.

Snelling said had “significantly less officers” detailed to the race, compared to last year.

“We recognized that we had a level of security around that event where we didn’t need as many officers, so we were able to scale that down this year. And we’ll continue to do that,” Snelling said, without offering specific numbers.

After an incredibly violent Thursday, Snelling said he “looked at everything that occurred” on the Fourth of July, including the “hours and the time” of the crime wave.

“When we see this type of violence that occurs, we make adjustments on the fly.”

