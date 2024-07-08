Motorist fatally shot driving in Roseland

A motorist was fatally shot while driving Saturday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 10:35 p.m., a 47-year-old man was driving in the 10600 block of South State Street when he was shot in the left armpit, Chicago police said.

The motorist lost control and hit three vehicles before coming to a complete stop, officials said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.