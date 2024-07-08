Motorist fatally shot driving in Roseland
About 10:35 p.m., a 47-year-old man was driving in the 10600 block of South State Street when he was struck in the left armpit area by gunfire, Chicago police said.
A motorist was fatally shot while driving Saturday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.
About 10:35 p.m., a 47-year-old man was driving in the 10600 block of South State Street when he was shot in the left armpit, Chicago police said.
The motorist lost control and hit three vehicles before coming to a complete stop, officials said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
About 11:50 p.m., two teens, 18 and 16, were arguing with someone in the 700 block of East 89th Place when the person opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue and found Melvin Hill, 36, on the kitchen floor bleeding and unresponsive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A doctor at Loyola Medicine worries about a longtime patient forced to find a new in-network health care system to treat life-altering illnesses.
Ald. Debra Silverstein’s push for education in reporting hate incidents is a thinly veiled attempt to censor opposing voices, a reader from Rogers Park writes.
He said he was going to spend his golden years enjoying TV and that’s what he’s doing, despite living in a beautiful coastal area with much to explore.