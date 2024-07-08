Police warn of man robbing people he meets on dating website

A man has been robbing people he’s met on a dating website at gunpoint, police say.

In an alert sent Monday, Chicago police said the man has pulled out a gun and robbed at least four victims after meeting at an agreed-upon location. In one instance, the man met the person at their home and stole their vehicle.

All robberies were reported in the Austin neighborhood and occurred:



June 26 in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue at 2:30 p.m.

June 30 in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue at 12:00 a.m.

July 2 in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street at 9:30 a.m.

July 4 in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue at 2:34 p.m.

Police said the man is Black and between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing between 130 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweater.