Police warn of man robbing people he meets on dating website
In an alert sent Monday, Chicago police said the man has robbed at least four victims at gunpoint after meeting at an agreed-upon location. In one instance, the man met the person at their home and stole their vehicle.
All robberies were reported in the Austin neighborhood and occurred:
- June 26 in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue at 2:30 p.m.
- June 30 in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue at 12:00 a.m.
- July 2 in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street at 9:30 a.m.
- July 4 in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue at 2:34 p.m.
Police said the man is Black and between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing between 130 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweater.
