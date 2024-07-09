Girl, 17, dies days after North Lawndale shooting, marking 21st homicide from Fourth of July weekend

A 17-year-old girl died days after she was shot in an apartment complex in North Lawndale on the West Side, marking the 21st homicide from the Fourth of July weekend.

Aaronayjah Medley was inside an apartment Friday in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone opened fire around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

Aaronayjah was struck in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. She died of her injuries Tuesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Her death was the 21st from shootings over the violent extended Fourth of July weekend, that left more than 100 people wounded or dead.