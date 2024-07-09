The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Girl, 17, dies days after North Lawndale shooting, marking 21st homicide from Fourth of July weekend

Aaronayjah Medley was inside an apartment Friday in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone opened fire about 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said. She died Tuesday at Mount Sinai Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 17, dies days after North Lawndale shooting, marking 21st homicide from Fourth of July weekend
The 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue in North Lawndale.

The 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue in North Lawndale.

Google Maps

A 17-year-old girl died days after she was shot in an apartment complex in North Lawndale on the West Side, marking the 21st homicide from the Fourth of July weekend.

Aaronayjah Medley was inside an apartment Friday in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone opened fire around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

Aaronayjah was struck in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. She died of her injuries Tuesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Her death was the 21st from shootings over the violent extended Fourth of July weekend, that left more than 100 people wounded or dead.

Next Up In Crime
Expressway shootings down in Chicago for third year in a row: Illinois State Police
'Adorable French bulldog' at center of murder trial involving former Orr Academy basketball star
River Forest Public Library increases security after receiving threats
‘Es personal’: el alcalde refuerza su postura ante la violencia armada en Chicago después de más de 100 heridos el fin de semana del 4 de julio
Fate of ComEd bribery defendants could be in the dark for months
Death of man shot Sunday at Little Village baby shower marks 20th homicide victim of holiday weekend
The Latest
Chicago White Sox v Philadelphia Phillies
White Sox
White Sox' Lenyn Sosa to get look-see at second base
“This kid can swing the bat and he’s interesting at second base, and we’re going to give him an opportunity,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
California Wildfire
Columnists
Wildfires and the harm they bring can be minimized
“The world is on fire” is no longer a metaphor. In the United States, that means almost thousands of deaths and negative health impact from wildfire smoke. Planting more trees and breaking away from our fossil fuel addiction are two ways that can increase protections for forests.
By Ben Jealous
 
Cubs Cardinals Baseball
Cubs
Injury updates: Cubs activate reliever Mark Leiter Jr. from IL, option Ethan Roberts to Triple-A Iowa
Manager Craig Counsell also gave the latest on Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Hendricks.
By Maddie Lee
 
Raekwon Drake (25) when he played at Orr looks to drive the lane against Mount Carmel.
Crime
'Adorable French bulldog' at center of murder trial involving former Orr Academy basketball star
The pup, named “Chase,” featured prominently in opening statements by both prosecutors and the defense on Tuesday because of his outsize role in a fatal shooting three years ago in Pilsen.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
IMG_1801.jpg
White Sox
Twins-White Sox rained out
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 