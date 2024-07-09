The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, killed in South Shore

Officers found the man, between 25 and 30 years old, in the 2100 block of East 71st Street about 9:05 p.m., Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-07-09 at 10.22.59 PM.png

The 2100 block of East 71st Street.

Google Maps

A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers found the man, between 25 and 30 years old, in the 2100 block of East 71st Street around 9:05 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

The Latest
Traffic backs up on the Kennedy Expressway in 2013.
Crime
Expressway shootings down in Chicago for third year in a row: Illinois State Police
As of June 30, the state police reported 38 shootings on Chicago-area highways, down from 59 a year ago. Compared to 2021, when the number of shootings hit an all-time high, shootings have dropped 65% from the midyear total of 109.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
56394.jpg
White Sox
'Pivotal' draft upcoming for White Sox
“It’s a pivotal moment for the organization,” amateur scouting director Mike Shirley said. “You all know where we’re at.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Sun Sky Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky's third meeting with Dream comes with playoff implications
The Sky and Dream are 1-1 in head-to-head matchups going into the game Wednesday. They will play each other one more time during the regular season, Sept. 17 in Atlanta.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago White Sox v Philadelphia Phillies
White Sox
White Sox' Lenyn Sosa to get look-see at second base
“This kid can swing the bat and he’s interesting at second base, and we’re going to give him an opportunity,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
California Wildfire
Columnists
Wildfires and the harm they bring can be minimized
“The world is on fire” is no longer a metaphor. In the United States, that means almost thousands of deaths and negative health impact from wildfire smoke. Planting more trees and breaking away from our fossil fuel addiction are two ways that can increase protections for forests.
By Ben Jealous
 