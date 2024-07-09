Man shot, killed in South Shore

A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
Officers found the man, between 25 and 30 years old, in the 2100 block of East 71st Street around 9:05 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were made.
Girl, 17, dies days after North Lawndale shooting, marking 21st homicide from Fourth of July weekend
‘Es personal’: el alcalde refuerza su postura ante la violencia armada en Chicago después de más de 100 heridos el fin de semana del 4 de julio
