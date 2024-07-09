15-year-old boy grazed by gunfire in South Shore
About 3:50 a.m., the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 15-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire early Tuesday in South Shore on the South Side.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a graze wound to the right arm and he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
