Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Crime News South Shore

15-year-old boy grazed by gunfire in South Shore

About 3:50 a.m., the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A teen boy was grazed by gunfire July 9, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire early Tuesday in South Shore on the South Side.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a graze wound to the right arm and he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

