5 killed in under 7 hours overnight after violent Fourth of July weekend

Five men were killed by gun violence in under seven hours Tuesday night into early Wednesday throughout the South and Southwest Sides of the city.

Most recently, around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of East 47th Street in Garfield Ridge, a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm during an argument, Chicago police said. He was taken to Provident Hospital where he died, police said.

About an hour earlier, around 2:30 a.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot in the 11300 block of South Lowe Avenue in Roseland found a 59-year-old tow truck driver and a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

It was not clear what sparked the attack but police said the men exchanged gunfire with each other, leaving the trucker shot in the head, dead on the scene, while the other man suffered gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died, police said.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Trumaine Hatchett, 18, was in a home in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue in Auburn Gresham when he was shot multiple times in the body, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was dead at the scene and police released no further information.

The first of the fatal attacks occurred just after 9 p.m., when a man was fatally shot in the 2100 block of East 71st Street, in South Shore, police said.

The man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives were investigating the homicides.

Twenty-two people were killed and at least 84 others were wounded by gunfire during the extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago.

