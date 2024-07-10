Boy, 15, shot, killed in Grand Crossing
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the boy in the 7100 block of South King Drive about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Police are questioning someone in the attack.
A person was being questioned by police in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon in Grand Crossing.
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the boy in the 7100 block of South King Drive about 5:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was struck in the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
