Boy, 15, shot, killed in Grand Crossing

A person was being questioned by police in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon in Grand Crossing.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the boy in the 7100 block of South King Drive about 5:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.