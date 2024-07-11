Man shot to death in South Shore home

A man was shot to death June 20 in a South Shore home on the South Side.

About 11:55 p.m. June 20, officers responded to a home in the 7400 block of South Bennett Avenue and found Terence Green with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Green, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A weapon was recovered and no one was in custody.