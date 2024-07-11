The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Man shot to death in South Shore home

About 11:55 p.m. June 20, officers responded to a home in the 7400 block of South Bennett Avenue and found Terence Green with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A man was shot to death June 20 in a South Shore home on the South Side.

Green, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A weapon was recovered and no one was in custody.

