3 hurt, 2 critically, in East Garfield Park shootout

Three people are hurt, two critically, after a shootout in East Garfield Park early Saturday, police said.

A group of people were standing outside in the 3300 block of West Maypole Avenue when at least two people began shooting at each other around 12:45 a.m., Chicago police said. Three men were struck and hospitalized.

A 33-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the lower back. The other two men, ages 32 and 30, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the older man was in fair condition and the younger one was in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and Area Four detectives are investigating.