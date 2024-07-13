3 hurt, 2 critically, in East Garfield Park shootout

Three people are hurt, two critically, after a shootout in East Garfield Park early Saturday, police said.
A group of people were standing outside in the 3300 block of West Maypole Avenue when at least two people began shooting at each other around 12:45 a.m., Chicago police said. Three men were struck and hospitalized.
A 33-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the lower back. The other two men, ages 32 and 30, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the older man was in fair condition and the younger one was in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and Area Four detectives are investigating.
Kim Foxx's staff tracked down driver who allegedly threw drink at her and were closely involved in probe
The Latest
A photo of a night heron on the Chicago River, a question on a bee in Bourbonnais and a note on grouse drumming in Wisconsin are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
In jazzy style, Paramount+ show lays out the feds’ bungled attempts to destabilize Communist Cuba, all of its material backed up by government files and solid journalism from author and former Sun-Times reporter Thomas Maier.
The automaker had announced last year that it would reopen the plant and invest nearly $5 billion, as part of its contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers.
When Richard M. Daley, became mayor, he “understood more than anybody ... that he had to address what was called Beirut-on-the-Lake at the time because of the racial divide,” his brother Bill Daley told the Sun-Times.
People who can’t afford higher rates may have their water turned off. Water systems are a monopoly, so there is no competitor people can turn to for lower rates.