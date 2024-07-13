Man fatally shot in Roseland backyard

A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Roseland on the South Side.
About 9:30 p.m., 42-year-old Donzel Williams and several other people were in the backyard of a home in the 10900 block of South Wentworth Avenue when two people approached and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The man was struck several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police said.
No arrests have been reported.
Kim Foxx's staff tracked down driver who allegedly threw drink at her and were closely involved in probe
The Latest
On Cubs' possible turnaround — you buying it yet? — and where DeMar DeRozan ranks among all-time Bulls
In this week’s “Polling Place,” we also asked for your thumbs-up or thumbs-down on NASCAR in Chicago with the second race weekend in the books.
Unknown suspects exchanged gunfire, striking three people.
The man was driving southbound near Kenwood when a tire blew out and he lost control of the car.
The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to a call of shots fired.
“Feeling everybody’s support with me in that aspect, I really appreciate that,” Harrison said. “I do believe I can contribute and be a help to the team just like everybody else.”