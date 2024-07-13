Man fatally shot in Roseland backyard

A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Roseland on the South Side.

About 9:30 p.m., 42-year-old Donzel Williams and several other people were in the backyard of a home in the 10900 block of South Wentworth Avenue when two people approached and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The man was struck several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police said.

No arrests have been reported.