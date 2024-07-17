Shootout in Dearborn Homes wounds 2 women

Police are looking for gunmen who wounded two women during an exchange of gunfire at the Dearborn Homes on the Near South Side early Wednesday.

The women, 24 and 29, were outside in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street about 12:30 a.m. when two shooters were exchanging gunfire that hit the 24-year-old in the back and the older woman in the hand, police said.

Both were in fair condition when they were taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center, according to police.

The shooters ran away and were not in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.