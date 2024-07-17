The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Crime News Chicago

11-year-old girl and 3 teens charged with robbery and battery of man on CTA train in Loop

The group battered the man and took his belongings aboard an Orange Line train in the Loop, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A CTA train on the tracks.

The group is charged in connection with an attack July 8 in the first block of West Congress Parkway aboard a CTA Orange Line train, police said.

Sun-Times file

A group of adolescents, including an 11-year-old girl, is facing felony charges after they allegedly beat up a man on a CTA train earlier this month, police said.

On July 8, the group — a 16-year-old boy, 15 year-old-girl, 14-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl — was on a train in the first block of West Congress Parkway when they began battering a 63-year-old man, according to Chicago police. They also took his belongings.

Each person in the group is charged with two felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery of a victim 60 years old or older, according to a statement from Chicago police. They were arrested Tuesday in the 7000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

They were taken into custody and charges were filed.

