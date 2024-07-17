11-year-old girl and 3 teens charged with robbery and battery of man on CTA train in Loop
The group battered the man and took his belongings aboard an Orange Line train in the Loop, police said.
A group of adolescents, including an 11-year-old girl, is facing felony charges after they allegedly beat up a man on a CTA train earlier this month, police said.
On July 8, the group — a 16-year-old boy, 15 year-old-girl, 14-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl — was on a train in the first block of West Congress Parkway when they began battering a 63-year-old man, according to Chicago police. They also took his belongings.
Each person in the group is charged with two felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery of a victim 60 years old or older, according to a statement from Chicago police. They were arrested Tuesday in the 7000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
They were taken into custody and charges were filed.
The Latest
After Tuesday’s paper wasn’t delivered yesterday, Wednesday’s paper will arrive late in some areas due to continuing issues at our vendor’s printing facility. Both papers are expected to be delivered throughout the morning.
Chicago area hit by at least 17 tornadoes over two days, 70,000 ComEd customers are still without power
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 11 tornadoes touched down Monday night and six on Sunday. Interstate 55 remains closed in both directions near Channahon after high-tension power lines fell onto the highway.
Brady Putnam, 9, reeled in a bunch of fish, including a big Chinook and enjoyed the depths of the whole experience on Lake Michigan.
The victims, listed in fair condition, were shot in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street in the Dearborn Homes, a CHA development, police said.
Co-worker claimed he’d broken up with his ex and she was out of the picture, but now he’s getting back together with her.