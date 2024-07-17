11-year-old girl and 3 teens charged with robbery and battery of man on CTA train in Loop

A group of adolescents, including an 11-year-old girl, is facing felony charges after they allegedly beat up a man on a CTA train earlier this month, police said.

On July 8, the group — a 16-year-old boy, 15 year-old-girl, 14-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl — was on a train in the first block of West Congress Parkway when they began battering a 63-year-old man, according to Chicago police. They also took his belongings.

Each person in the group is charged with two felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery of a victim 60 years old or older, according to a statement from Chicago police. They were arrested Tuesday in the 7000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

They were taken into custody and charges were filed.

