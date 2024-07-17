Man’s death in Albany Park ruled homicide

A man was shot to death early Tuesday in Albany Park, and police have launched a homicide investigation.
Officers responding to a call of a person down found the 59-year-old man unresponsive about 2:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man had been shot in the head. He was taken to Swedish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. His name hasn’t been released.
No arrests have been reported.
