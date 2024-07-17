The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Crime Albany Park News

Man’s death in Albany Park ruled homicide

The man, 59, was fatally shot about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-07-17 at 7.16.57 PM.png

The 3300 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

Google Maps

A man was shot to death early Tuesday in Albany Park, and police have launched a homicide investigation.

Officers responding to a call of a person down found the 59-year-old man unresponsive about 2:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man had been shot in the head. He was taken to Swedish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been reported.

The Latest
The Sun-Times front page from Tuesday, July 16
Editorials
Print newspapers aren't dead: Just ask the die-hards who missed their Tuesday dailies
News from the Sun-Times and other media outlets that still print physical pages could only be consumed electronically Tuesday because of weather-related production issues. Those who just get their news online may not have noticed, but print subscribers did.
By CST Editorial Board
 
President Joe Biden greets people Wednesday as he arrives at Original Lindo Michoacan restaurant ahead of a radio interview in Las Vegas.
Politics
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, says, 'I feel good'
President experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ and is taking Paxlovid, White House says.
By Aamer Madhani | AP
 
A piping plover chick at Montrose Beach on the North Side, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Four chicks hatched in the last two weeks, but one was reported missing. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Environment
Wildlife experts are investigating why piping plover chicks are dying
After three piping plover chicks died in the span of five days, the Sun-Times spoke with wildlife experts to understand the risks the young creatures face.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
CHEFCONTEST-071824-7.jpg
Chicago
Local chefs celebrate the work of Cook County Sheriff’s Urban Farming Initiative
Chicago chefs Will Carter and Alvin Green faced off Wednesday in the Cook County Sheriff’s Garden Chef Challenge. Each was given an hour to create a dish using ingredients grown at the farm.
By Sophie Sherry
 
downed tree damages car
Weather
Thousands reported downed trees across Chicago during and after Monday’s storms
The highest complaints came from some Northwest and West side communities like Belmont Cragin, Dunning, Portage Park, Austin and Hermosa.
By Amy Qin
 