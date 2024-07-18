The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Girl, 9, critically hurt in South Deering hit-and-run

The girl was crossing a street when the driver of a silver SUV ran a red light and hit her. She was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

A 9-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in South Deering.

The girl was crossing the street with two women about 8:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Paxton Avenue when the driver of a silver SUV drove through a red light and struck her, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said. No one else was hurt.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

