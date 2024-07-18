The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Semi fatally rams pedestrian in Lower Wacker hit and run

The man was walking on Lower Wacker Drive near State Street when the crash happened. He hasn’t been identified.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-01.JPG

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a semi truck July 18, 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a hit-and-run with a semi truck Wednesday night on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop, police said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was walking outside in the 100 block of East Lower Wacker Drive around 10 p.m. when a semi truck hit him then drove away, according to police.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with trauma to the body, according to police, who said he died at the hospital.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

