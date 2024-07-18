Semi fatally rams pedestrian in Lower Wacker hit and run

A man was killed in a hit-and-run with a semi truck Wednesday night on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop, police said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was walking outside in the 100 block of East Lower Wacker Drive around 10 p.m. when a semi truck hit him then drove away, according to police.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with trauma to the body, according to police, who said he died at the hospital.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.