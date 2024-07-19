The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Crime Chicago

15-year-old boy shot on Far South Side

The boy was in an alley about 3 p.m. Friday when someone approached him and opened fire, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Bullet casing marked at a shooting scene in Chicago.

A 15-year-old was in an alley about 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 107th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A teen boy was shot and wounded Friday on the Far South Side.

The 15-year-old was in an alley about 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 107th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

