The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 19, 2024
Crime News West Pullman

Mail carrier shot, critically wounded in West Pullman

The attack happened about 11:40 a.m. in the 11200 block of South Harvard Avenue, a fire official said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Mail carrier shot, critically wounded in West Pullman
CFD-01.JPG

A female postal worker was shot in the chest in West Pullman on July 19, 2024.

Sun-Times file photo

A mail carrier was shot in the chest and critically wounded Friday on the city’s Far South Side, fire officials said.

The “unfortunate” attack left a female postal worker shot in the chest while in the 11200 block of South Harvard Avenue about 11:40 a.m., said fire spokesperson Larry Merritt.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, said Merritt.

Check back for details on this developing story.

Next Up In Crime
Death of man stabbed on West Side ruled homicide
Girl, 9, critically hurt in South Deering hit-and-run
Police Board votes to fire cop for shooting unarmed man during South Side chase in 2018
Man charged in 2022 road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old boy in West Lawn
Downstate deputy charged with murder of woman who called 911 to report a prowler
Una mujer muere días después de recibir un disparo en Albany Park
The Latest
This work by Chicago artist James Jankowiak is in Chicago Public Libary's West Lawn Branch.
Murals and Mosaics
From James Jankowiak's West Lawn library mural, kids can do a scavenger hunt
Among its many can-you-spot them neighborhood references, you might spy images of ruby slippers and a soldier. That was to pay tribute to Parnell St. Aubin, who played a munchkin soldier in “The Wizard of Oz” and later opened a bar that once stood on the property.
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 
Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 18th green during day two of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 19, 2024 in Troon, Scotland.
Golf
Tiger Woods misses the cut at the British Open
Woods said he would not play again until December at his unofficial Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and the PNC Championship with his son.
By AP
 
BEARS-051124-38 (2).JPG
Bears
Bears third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie not healthy for start of training camp
He hurt his quad at Yale.
By Patrick Finley
 
CPD (1).JPG
Crime
Death of man stabbed on West Side ruled homicide
The unidentified man died of multiple injuries from an assault he suffered Monday in the 4300 block of West North Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Travelers check and wait in lines prior to travel at O’Hare International Airport, Thursday, December 22, 2022. A global technology outage disrupted flights worldwide Friday morning.
Technology
Global tech outage disrupts flights, banks, other businessees in Chicago and around the world: What to know
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said Friday that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack. It said a fix was on the way.
By AP
 