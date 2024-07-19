Mail carrier shot, critically wounded in West Pullman

A mail carrier was shot in the chest and critically wounded Friday on the city’s Far South Side, fire officials said.
The “unfortunate” attack left a female postal worker shot in the chest while in the 11200 block of South Harvard Avenue about 11:40 a.m., said fire spokesperson Larry Merritt.
She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, said Merritt.
