Death of man stabbed on West Side ruled homicide

A man who was stabbed and assaulted on the West Side died from his injuries in a homicide, officials said.

Police found the victim, between 35 and 40, badly injured outside in the 4300 block of West North Avenue about 11 p.m. Monday, police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital but he died there at 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy determined he died of multiple injuries from an assault and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the weapon.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.