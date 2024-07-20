Fifth person charged in beating, robbery of man on CTA train in Loop

A fifth person has been charged in the beating and robbery of a 63-year-old man on a CTA train this month in the Loop.

Tamia Washington, 18, turned herself in to police Wednesday after her mother spotted her photo on a Chicago police bulletin that was seeking to identify the suspects in a recent attack on an Orange Line train, according to court documents.

She is charged with one felony count of robbery of a victim 60 years or older.

Also charged are four adolescents: an 11-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. They each face two felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery of a victim 60 years or older. They were arrested Tuesday in Woodlawn.

The man was on the train in the first block of West Congress Parkway between 11 and 11:30 p.m. July 8 when the group began battering him and took his belongings, police said.

On Friday, a judge ordered Washington held in custody while she awaits trial.

Her next court date is Wednesday.

A CTA representative previously issued a statement denouncing the attack.

“This type of violence has no place on the CTA, and we are dismayed by the actions of these juveniles,” the statement said. “We applaud CPD officers for their quick apprehension of those involved in this incident, which was made possible by the close collaborative efforts between CTA’s Security Department and the Chicago Police Department, and providing investigators valuable surveillance footage.

“Every CTA rider deserves to travel in a safe transit environment,” the statement said.