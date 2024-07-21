Boy, 7, wounded in I-94 shooting on South Side

A 7-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 2:40 a.m., someone began firing shots from a vehicle on Interstate 94 near 73rd Street, striking a 7-year-old boy riding in another car, according to Illinois State Police.

The person driving the boy stopped at 22nd and Michigan and called for help, state police said.

The boy was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State police did not share information on his condition.

All northbound lanes on I-94 were closed until 5 a.m. near 71st Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.