The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Crime

Boy, 7, wounded in I-94 shooting on South Side

The shooting happened about 2:40 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 94 near 73rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A 7-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on July 21, 2024, on Interstate 94.

Sun-Times file photo

A 7-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 2:40 a.m., someone began firing shots from a vehicle on Interstate 94 near 73rd Street, striking a 7-year-old boy riding in another car, according to Illinois State Police.

The person driving the boy stopped at 22nd and Michigan and called for help, state police said.

The boy was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State police did not share information on his condition.

All northbound lanes on I-94 were closed until 5 a.m. near 71st Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

