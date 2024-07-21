The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man fatally shot during fight in Auburn Gresham

A 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Crime scene tape

A man was fatally shot on July 21, 2024, in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning during a fight in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

About 4:15 a.m., two unknown males were fighting with a man, 32, in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The men fled in a dark gray Ford Escape.

No other injuries have been reported, and there was no one in custody.

