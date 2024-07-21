Man fatally shot during fight in Auburn Gresham
A 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.
A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning during a fight in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
About 4:15 a.m., two unknown males were fighting with a man, 32, in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
The 32-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The men fled in a dark gray Ford Escape.
No other injuries have been reported, and there was no one in custody.
Un hombre es acusado del tiroteo por violencia vial de 2022 que mató a un niño de 3 años en West Lawn
The Latest
Though her parenting tips conflict with what the experts say, she insists she’s right because she was a nurse (but she really wasn’t).
De La Soul brought their signature energy, Chicago’s Kara Jackson brought the prose and more reviews from Union Park.
The Cubs sit at 47-53 with a negative run differential as their playoff chances continue to dwindle.
The White Sox (27-73) became the 14th team with 73 or more losses in its first 100 games.