Man fatally shot during fight in Auburn Gresham

A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning during a fight in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

About 4:15 a.m., two unknown males were fighting with a man, 32, in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The men fled in a dark gray Ford Escape.

No other injuries have been reported, and there was no one in custody.