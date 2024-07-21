Man found shot to death at Arlington Heights apartment

Arlington Heights police are investigating the death of a man found shot to death Sunday in the apartment of a woman who had obtained an order of protection against him, authorities said.

Two people have been detained by police in connection with the shooting, but no charges had been filed as of Sunday night.

Police said a resident of the Arbor Lakes Apartments near Bloomington Avenue and Lake-Cook Road called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday to report that a man had been shot inside her residence. A person who police described as the “self-admitted shooter” as well as the resident met with officers outside the apartment and were detained pending investigation, authorities said.

Arlington Heights Fire Department paramedics found the shooting victim inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, detectives are focusing on a past relationship between the resident and the deceased as a possible contributing factor in the shooting. There is an active order of protection issued in Cook County prohibiting the dead man from contacting the resident, police said.