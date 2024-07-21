Man held in slashing of woman at Loop Blue Line station

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of wounding a woman with a sharp object on a Blue Line platform, according to Chicago police.

A 22-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were in a verbal altercation at the Jackson Blue Line stop in the 300 block of South Dearborn about 3:30 p.m. when the man swung a sharp object at the woman, cutting her forearms and hands several times, police said.

He was arrested, and charges are pending, police said. The woman refused medical attention at the scene.