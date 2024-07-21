Man held in slashing of woman at Loop Blue Line station
A 22-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were in a verbal altercation at the Jackson Blue Line stop in the 300 block of South Dearborn about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when the man allegedly cut her forearms and hands with an object, police said.
A man was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of wounding a woman with a sharp object on a Blue Line platform, according to Chicago police.
A 22-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were in a verbal altercation at the Jackson Blue Line stop in the 300 block of South Dearborn about 3:30 p.m. when the man swung a sharp object at the woman, cutting her forearms and hands several times, police said.
He was arrested, and charges are pending, police said. The woman refused medical attention at the scene.
The Latest
The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old president trailed off, often gave nonsensical answers and failed to call out Donald Trump’s many falsehoods.
Siwft had 156 receptions for 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons with the Lions but only 39 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown with the Eagles last season. He figures to get a bigger opportunity in Shane Waldron’s offense in 2024.
It wasn’t just one bad night but what that bad night represented.
Joe Biden has ended his reelection campaign. What could that mean for J.B. Pritzker’s political future?
While Pritzker has emphatically expressed his support of Biden, he’s also not quashed the narrative that he has White House ambitions.
After years of having far too little at those crucial positions, the Bears now have more than enough.