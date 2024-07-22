1 killed, 2 wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

The men were in the backyard of a home in the 4100 block of West Cermak Road when someone opened fire about 3 p.m., Chicago police said.

A man, 37, was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 34-year-old was shot in the leg, and another, 26, was struck in the chest and armpit. Both were taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No arrests were made.