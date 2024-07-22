1 killed, 2 wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.
The men were in the backyard of a home in the 4100 block of West Cermak Road when someone opened fire about 3 p.m., Chicago police said.
A man, 37, was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 34-year-old was shot in the leg, and another, 26, was struck in the chest and armpit. Both were taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.
No arrests were made.
Sospechoso tendió una emboscada contra las víctimas del incidente de violencia vial en el que murió un niño de 3 años en 2022, según la fiscalía
