3, including 15-year-old boy, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
The three males were in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots. Three people were shot and hospitalized in good condition.
The three males were in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 15-year-old boy was struck in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
A man, 19, was struck in the neck, and another, 31, was shot in the buttocks, police said. Both men were also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
No arrests were made.
