Monday, July 22, 2024
3, including 15-year-old boy, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

The three males were in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots. Three people were shot and hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
GTIloQDX0AA-jSe.jpgThree people were wounded in a shooting July 22, 2024 in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue.

Three people were wounded in a shooting Monday in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue. The three were hospitalized in good condition.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.

The three males were in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

LAWNDALESHOOTING-072324-7.jpgChicago police work the scene where three people were shot in the 1300 block of S. Lawndale Ave. in the North Lawndale neighborhood, Monday, July 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where three people were shot in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue on Monday evening.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man, 19, was struck in the neck, and another, 31, was shot in the buttocks, police said. Both men were also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

LAWNDALESHOOTING-072324-20.jpgChicago police work the scene where three people were shot in the 1300 block of S. Lawndale Ave. in the North Lawndale neighborhood, Monday, July 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police photograph the scene Monday evening where three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale. A 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were shot and hospitalized in good condition.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

No arrests were made.

