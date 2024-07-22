3, including 15-year-old boy, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.

The three males were in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

Chicago police work the scene where three people were shot in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue on Monday evening. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man, 19, was struck in the neck, and another, 31, was shot in the buttocks, police said. Both men were also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police photograph the scene Monday evening where three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale. A 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were shot and hospitalized in good condition. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

No arrests were made.