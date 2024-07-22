Calumet Park man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 7-year-old on I-94
Ulyesee Burns of Calumet Park was arrested Monday. He allegedly opened fire early Sunday during a ‘road rage incident’ on I-94 near 73rd Street and struck a 7-year-old boy who was riding in a vehicle.
A suburban Chicago man was charged with shooting a 7-year-old boy Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Ulyesee Burns of Calumet Park was arrested Monday on suspicion of opening fire during a “road rage incident” on I-94 near 73rd Street about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. A 7-year-old boy riding in a vehicle was wounded, Illinois State Police said.
The person driving the vehicle pulled over near 22nd and Michigan and called for help, state police said.
The boy was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State police did not share information on his condition.
Burns, 54, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, state police said.
No other information was available.
Sospechoso tendió una emboscada contra las víctimas del incidente de violencia vial en el que murió un niño de 3 años en 2022, según la fiscalía
The Latest
Fakir was the last surviving member of the beloved Motown act, preceded in death by his teen friends and groupmates Lawrence Payton, Obie Benson and Levi Stubbs.
The Wienermobile and a car were both going north on the tollway when the Wienermobile struck the car, lost control and rolled over, Illinois State Police said. No injuries were reported.
Stability was important for Cooney, whose dad is heading into his 13th season as Oswego’s head coach.
She played Harris several times as a guest on “SNL” in 2019, during the 2020 presidential election cycle.
Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery informed the league Monday that it will match the $1.8 billion per year offer by Amazon Prime Video. Turner has had an NBA package since 1984 and games have been on TNT since the network launched in 1988.