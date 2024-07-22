Calumet Park man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 7-year-old on I-94

A suburban Chicago man was charged with shooting a 7-year-old boy Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Ulyesee Burns of Calumet Park was arrested Monday on suspicion of opening fire during a “road rage incident” on I-94 near 73rd Street about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. A 7-year-old boy riding in a vehicle was wounded, Illinois State Police said.

The person driving the vehicle pulled over near 22nd and Michigan and called for help, state police said.

The boy was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State police did not share information on his condition.

Burns, 54, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, state police said.

No other information was available.